Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,944 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,159. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.12.

