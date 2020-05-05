HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Up 9.4% This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $130,372.97 and approximately $196.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.61 or 0.03782137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00058576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009130 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

