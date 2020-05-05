Head-To-Head Comparison: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) versus Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.55 $257.09 million $1.84 26.70

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Risk & Volatility

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trend Micro 1 0 0 0 1.00

FORESIGHT AUTON/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 845.95%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -69.03% -60.66% Trend Micro 16.89% 15.73% 8.23%

Summary

Trend Micro beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

