Head-To-Head Review: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) vs. ACNB (OTCMKTS:ACNB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $87.73 million 2.50 $23.72 million N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.60 $13.15 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 18.08% 11.75% 1.27% Kentucky Bancshares 22.01% 11.33% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ACNB and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

