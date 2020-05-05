Head to Head Review: Maverix Metals (MMX) vs. Its Rivals

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.88% 1.89% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 700 2624 2354 89 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.83%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 70.33 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 38.61

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

