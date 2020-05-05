Head to Head Survey: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 31.98% 6.03% 3.09% Everest Re Group 12.31% 9.85% 3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.69 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 18.01 Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.03 $1.01 billion $21.34 7.86

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everest Re Group 0 7 2 0 2.22

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus price target of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.87%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $249.11, suggesting a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Everest Re Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

