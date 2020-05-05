Head to Head Survey: Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) versus Its Peers

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) is one of 183 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Torchlight Energy Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have a beta of 2.47, meaning that their average stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors 2589 9645 13135 438 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 104.00%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torchlight Energy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 -$9.84 million -3.04 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors $10.27 billion $558.57 million 5.77

Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors -30.28% -4.39% 2.75%

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources competitors beat Torchlight Energy Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

