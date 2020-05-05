Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 298,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,178. The company has a market cap of $957.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

