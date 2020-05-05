Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 1,763,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

