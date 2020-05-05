Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at CSFB

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CSFB from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,358,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

