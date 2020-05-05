Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 3,011,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.