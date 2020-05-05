Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cfra from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 2,777,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,026,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,999.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,028,000 after buying an additional 5,414,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 4,151,179 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,254,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,127,000 after buying an additional 3,330,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 112.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,693,000 after buying an additional 2,806,990 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.