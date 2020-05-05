Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 3,766,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,951. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.