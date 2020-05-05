Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Raised by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.23% of Hexcel worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:HXL traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 2,482,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

