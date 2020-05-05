HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

