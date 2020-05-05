HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Msci by 10.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Msci by 34.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 126.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Msci by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Msci by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI traded up $15.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.34. 562,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average of $274.41. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

