HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 594 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

COST stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.