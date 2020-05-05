HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

