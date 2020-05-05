Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 25,649 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,888,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 159,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,520. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

