Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 3,588 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,887. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

