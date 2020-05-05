Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,366,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,351,000 after acquiring an additional 84,316 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 134,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 180,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,140. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.