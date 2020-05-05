Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,984 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 920,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,632,140. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

