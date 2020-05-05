Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,077 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

