Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

