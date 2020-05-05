Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,023 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 340,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,349. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

