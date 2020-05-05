Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,901,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

