Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,759 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NRGX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 25,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

