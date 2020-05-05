Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 1,717.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,306 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of BlackBerry worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 269,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,994. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

