Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 1,071 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

