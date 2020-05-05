Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

