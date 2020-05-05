Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 14,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,169,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 911,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,196,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45.

