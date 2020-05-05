Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 4,316 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,734. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

