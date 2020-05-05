Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 264,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,819. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

