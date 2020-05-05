Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 5.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

