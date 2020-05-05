Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 29.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 714,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

