Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $5.64 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $5.64 or 0.00063409 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Binance and Upbit. Horizen has a total market cap of $50.79 million and $3.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00496432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00110015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,000,238 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Upbit, BiteBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

