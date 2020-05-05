Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis cut their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 290,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

