HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 205.6% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $528,546.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

