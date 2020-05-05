Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires 2,278 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

VO traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 677,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,462. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

