Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,197 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,779,000 after buying an additional 240,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,565,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,164,000 after buying an additional 497,304 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,382,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.39. 621,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,349. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

