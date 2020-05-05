Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 5,095,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

