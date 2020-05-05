Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 2,978,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.