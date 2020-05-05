Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BWS Financial

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 741,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,887. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.12 per share, with a total value of $109,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,030.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 259,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

