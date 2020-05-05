HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a daily sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,586. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

