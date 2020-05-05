HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at SunTrust Banks

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.32.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,253. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

