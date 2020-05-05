Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $3.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

HBM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 470,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,821. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,341,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,476 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 819,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,682,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

