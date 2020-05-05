Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

