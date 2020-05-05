Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.36

Press coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a media sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE HBC remained flat at $C$10.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. Hudson’s Bay has a 1 year low of C$6.22 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98.

HBC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Hudson’s Bay and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00. Also, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total value of C$331,321.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,421.47.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

