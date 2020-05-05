Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

BOSS traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.78 ($26.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.00. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

