Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €22.78 ($26.49). 728,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52 week high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

